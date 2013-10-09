* Trading in bitumen contracts seen as trial run for crude
futures
* China looking to boost influence over global commodity
prices
* Regulators also considering futures in iron alloys,
agricultural products
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Fayen Wong and Judy Hua
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 9 The world's first
futures in road-paving material bitumen generated strong
investor interest after launching on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange on Wednesday, as China continues its drive to offer
hedging in commodity markets.
Although bitumen makes up just under 4 percent of the
country's total fuel consumption, trading of the futures in the
heavy tar-like refinery fuel will be closely scrutinized as it
is expected to act a trial run for planned crude oil futures,
with both requiring similar clearing, settlement and risk
control measures.
Regulators have also been considering allowing trade in
futures contracts for iron alloys and a slew of agricultural
products, as Beijing looks to boost its influence over global
prices.
"Volumes and turnover are good. People consider the bitumen
contract to be closely related to the forthcoming crude oil
futures contract," said Peng Cheng, an analyst at Everbright
Futures in Shanghai.
Total trading volumes in the most-active February bitumen
contract stood at 318,682 lots, way above Wednesday's
trading in a thermal coal futures contract that debuted on the
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange in late September.
Thermal coal, which also saw a strong launch,
remains the fourth most heavily traded contract on that
exchange.
Trading in the bitumen contract, aimed at refiners, dealers
and end users, will be restricted to Chinese entities and
foreign banks which have set up a local trading entity.
Companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and South
Korea's SK Group - both major bitumen producers in Asia - and
traders like Mercuria Energy and Trafigura were expected to be
likely users via these entities.
The February bitumen contract closed up 0.4 percent at 4,476
yuan per tonne after touching a high of 4,658 yuan in early
trade.
"The small price rise for the February contract is well
within our expectations because the base price was set low and
February is not a peak season for road paving," said Peng,
adding that turnover of 14.4 billion yuan ($2.35 billion) also
matched expectations.
The contract has a minimum transaction size of 10 tonnes per
lot with a minimum trade margin of 6 percent of contract value.
The daily price limit has been set at 4 percent.
The Shanghai exchange's first energy contract, for fuel oil,
launched in 2004. But trading went cold after China in 2008
levied a hefty consumption tax on the fuel, used mostly to
generate electricity and power ships. The tax hike forced many
power plants to switch to natural gas, shrinking the fuel oil
market.
An increase in the minimum trading volume further dampened
liquidity, and the contract <0#SFU:> is virtually untraded.
($1 = 6.121 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)