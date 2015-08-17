Photographers wearing masks stand near the site of last week's explosions during a government-organised media trip to Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescue workers stand near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Smoke is seen near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Burnt vehicles and damaged containers are seen near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China securities regulator on Monday urged financial institutions to support disaster relief efforts in the northeastern city of Tianjin, and said insurance companies would set up a 24-hour service to handle related claims.

The Tianjin branch of the China Development Bank would provide affected businesses and individuals with emergency loans, according to a notice posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Tianjin's port, one of the world's busiest, was hit on Aug. 12 by blasts that damaged a large industrial area. The death toll has risen to 112, with 95 people missing, and scores of businesses have been affected.

Credit Suisse analysts, citing initial estimates from local media, said that the incident could generate total insurance losses of $1 to 1.5 billion.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)