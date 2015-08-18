(In AUG 17 story corrects to show figures monthly, not weekly,
paragraph 2)
FRANKFURT Aug 17 BMW has switched to
Shanghai as the main harbour for importing vehicles into China
in the aftermath of explosions which damaged the port facilities
in Tianjin, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Around 2,000 vehicles a month which would otherwise have
gone via Tianjin have been redirected to Shanghai, which
normally handles about 10,000 vehicles monthly, BMW said.
Because access to facilities within 3 km of the blast zone
remains blocked, BMW is unable to gauge how many of its cars in
Tianjin have been damaged. It said damage to cars there is
covered by insurance.
BMW also said its plant in Shenyang is operating normally.
