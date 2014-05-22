BEIJING May 22 A blast in the capital of
China's western region of Xinjiang killed and injured an unknown
number of people after explosives were hurled from two vehicles,
the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The vehicles rammed into shoppers in an open market in the
city of Urumqi at 7:50 a.m. on Thursday (2350 GMT Wednesday),
Xinhua reported, citing witness reports. Explosives were flung
out of the vehicles, and one of the vehicles exploded.
A small business owner told Xinhua he had heard a dozen big
bangs.
China has blamed a chain of violent attacks in recent months
on militant separatists from Xinjiang, the traditional home of
the ethnic Uighur people.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Hui Li)