Aug 20 Deere & Co said on Thursday that
production has resumed at its facilities near Tianjin after a
massive chemical explosion ripped through the Chinese port town
last week.
Deere said it was still repairing windows, doors and
building components at its campus, six miles (9.66 KM) from the
Tianjin explosion site.
The company said the economic impact from the explosion "is
not likely to be material to the overall business results of the
company."
One of the company's 1,300 Tianjin-based employees remained
hospitalized, along with his wife, due to injuries they
sustained while at home when the blast occurred, Deere spokesman
Ken Golden said.
