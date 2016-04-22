BEIJING The government of Jingjiang city in China's eastern Jiangsu province said on Friday that a fire at a chemical plant had been put under control and there were no casualties.

The official Xinhua news agency earlier reported a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse following a blast at around 9 a.m. Photographs on the news agency's website showed a thick plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The Jingjiang city government said in the statement on its official microblog the facility was owned by Jiangsu Deqiao Storage Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Deqiao Storage said on its website that it is a unit of Singapore-listed Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics.

Hengyang requested a trading halt to its shares in Singapore in early afternoon.

China has vowed to improve industrial safety standards after chemical blasts in the Chinese port city of Tianjin last August killed 165 people.

