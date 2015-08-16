TIANJIN, China Aug 16 The death toll from
massive explosions in China's port city of Tianjin has risen to
112 and 95 people are missing, the official Xinhua news agency
said on Sunday, suggesting the toll could rise significantly.
Eighty-five of the missing from Wednesday's disaster are
fire fighters.
President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged authorities to
improve safety and learn lessons paid for with blood.
China evacuated residents who had taken refuge in a school
near the site of the blasts on Saturday after a change in wind
direction prompted fears that toxic chemical particles could be
blown inland.
It was not clear from media reports how many people were
evacuated, but the order came as a fire broke out again at the
blast site, a warehouse specially designed to store dangerous
chemicals, according to Xinhua. It was also not immediately
clear if that threat of toxic pollution persisted on Sunday.
Some 6,300 people have been displaced by the blasts with
around 721 injured, Xinhua said earlier. Shockwaves from the
explosions were felt by residents in apartment blocks kilometres
away in the city of 15 million people.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Natalie Thomas in TIANJIN,
Writing by Michael Martina and Matthew Miller; Editing by Nick
Macfie)