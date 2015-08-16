(Adds prosecutor to investigate for possible crimes)
By Megha Rajagopalan
TIANJIN, China Aug 16 Chinese soldiers and
rescue workers in gas masks and hazard suits searched for toxic
materials in China's port of Tianjin on Sunday as Premier Li
Keqiang arrived to offer condolences, days after explosions
flattened part of a national development zone.
The goal is to clear the chemicals before any rain falls,
which could create further toxic gas.
The death toll rose to 112 from Wednesday's disaster, which
sent massive yellow and orange fireballs into the sky, hurled
burning debris across a vast industrial area, crumpled cars and
shipping containers, burnt out buildings and shattered windows
of nearby apartments.
The number of missing rose to 95, most of them fire
fighters, state media said, suggesting the toll would rise
significantly. More than 720 people remained in hospital.
Officials acknowledged the presence of toxins but said they
posed no risk to people outside a two-km evacuation zone
surrounding the blast area.
"I can responsibly say that there will be no secondary
damage to the people," Shi Luze, the chief of staff of the
People's Liberation Army's Beijing Military Region, told
reporters, referring to people outside the zone.
Shi confirmed the presence of more than 100 tons of deadly
sodium cyanide, stored at two separate sites. He said workers
were trying to clear the area of chemicals before possible rain
showers, which could create toxic gas.
Fire crews were criticised for using water to douse flames
in the initial fire, which may have contributed to the blasts,
given the volatile nature of the chemicals involved.
Greenpeace said tests around the blast site showed that
water supplies were not severely contaminated with cyanide, but
that they did not "disprove the presence of other hazardous
chemicals in the water".
"Greenpeace reiterates its call for authorities to implement
a comprehensive survey of hazardous chemicals currently present
in air and water supplies and make public all information," it
said.
In an earlier statement, the environmental organisation
urged the government to establish a five-km (three-mile)
evacuation zone.
China evacuated residents who had taken refuge in a school
near the site of the blasts on Saturday after a change in wind
direction prompted fears that toxic chemical particles could be
blown inland.
It was not clear from media reports how many people were
evacuated, but the order came as a fire broke out again that day
at the blast site, a warehouse specially designed to store
dangerous chemicals, according to Xinhua.
Some 6,300 people have been displaced by the blasts.
Shockwaves were felt by residents in apartment blocks kilometres
away in the city of 15 million people.
China's top prosecutor, the Supreme People's Procuratorate,
opened an investigation into the warehouse explosions, Xinhua
reported, and "will look into possible illegal acts, such as
abuse of power or dereliction of duty and deal with those acts
which may constitute crimes".
About 100 people from a residential area near the blast site
protested outside a hotel where a government press briefing was
held, angry that dangerous chemicals had been stored near their
homes.
"I'm very worried that these dangerous chemicals will harm
my health," said Zhang Yinbao, who works in the chemical
industry and whose apartment building is only 800 metres from
the blast site.
For a warehouse the size of the one that exploded, that's
closer to a residential area than allowed under laws that deal
with the storage of dangerous materials, according to state
media reports.
"From a legal perspective it's unreasonable that dangerous
chemicals would be so close," Zhang said, calling for a thorough
investigation and compensation.
Emotional family members of missing fire fighters - 85 of
the 95 people missing - also protested, marching to district
government offices where they scuffled with police before being
dispersed.
Industrial accidents are not uncommon in China following
three decades of fast growth. A blast at an auto parts factory
killed 75 people a year ago.
