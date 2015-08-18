By Megha Rajagopalan
| TIANJIN, China
TIANJIN, China Aug 18 The Chinese company which
owns a warehouse that exploded in Tianjin last week, killing
more than 100 people, did not have a licence to handle hazardous
chemicals until two months before the disaster, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
Two huge blasts at the world's 10th-busiest port in China's
northeast last Wednesday forced the evacuation of thousands of
people after toxic chemicals were detected in the air.
The death toll has risen to 114, with more than 700 people
injured and another 70, mostly fire fighters, still missing. The
blasts devastated a large industrial site and nearby residences
and sent shockwaves across several kilometres.
Warehouse owner Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International
Logistics did not have certification to handle dangerous goods
between October 2014 and June 2015 but continued to work with
hazardous chemicals, Xinhua reported, citing an unidentified
company official.
A filing on the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) website confirmed that Ruihai Logistics did not
have the correct licence during that period.
Ten people, including Ruihai head Yu Xuewei and deputy head
Dong Shexuan, were detained last Thursday, the official People's
Daily's reported on its Weibo microblog on Tuesday.
Phone numbers listed on the firm's website have been
disconnected since Thursday and emails to the company have gone
unanswered.
The government has confirmed there was about 700 tons of the
deadly chemical sodium cyanide in the warehouse that blew up.
China's top prosecutor, the Supreme People's Procuratorate,
has opened an investigation into the explosions. Tianjin deputy
mayor He Shushan said officials were confident those responsible
would be held to account.
Zong Guoying, Communist Party secretary of Tianjin's Binhai
district, told reporters that a service centre had been set up
for those whose houses had been damaged.
"In the process of repairing damaged housing and settling
claims, the district government has arranged interim
expenditures," Zong said. Recompense for damaged property inside
homes would be based on "market principles", Zong said.
Hundreds of people who lived near the blast site have
demanded that the government arrange compensation or buy back
their apartments.
As well as not having the correct licence, Ruihai Logistics
was also found to have violated packaging standards during a
safety inspection two years ago, China's safety bureau has said.
The company was also added to a list of "abnormally
operating" firms by the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Market and
Quality Regulatory Commission in July for not following
guidelines in reporting its 2013 and 2014 annual results,
according to the company's records on the SAIC.
Officials have said environmental standards were still
"basically guaranteed" and there were contingency plans to
prevent rain from creating dangerous gases or spreading
contamination.
Global automakers are struggling to assess the damage to
their vehicles at China's largest entry point for imported cars.
Volkswagen AG <VOWG_P.DE > said about 2,700 of its imported cars
were damaged.
Industrial accidents are not uncommon in China after three
decades of rapid growth.
