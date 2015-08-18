* Head of China's work safety regulator under investigation
* Angry residents demand compensation, transparency
* Company not licensed to handle hazardous chemicals before
blasts
* Investigations begin, several detained - state media
* Memorial services held for victims
(Recasts, adds details of work safety regulator's directive)
By Megha Rajagopalan
TIANJIN, China, Aug 18 China said on Tuesday it
is investigating the head of its work safety regulator who for
years allowed companies to operate without a license for
dangerous chemicals, days after blasts in a port warehouse
storing such material killed 114 people.
Yang Dongliang, head of the State Administration of Work
Safety, is "currently undergoing investigation" for suspected
violations of party discipline and the law, China's anti-graft
watchdog said in a statement on its website.
The agency, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection, did not say that Yang's behaviour was connected to
the explosions in the port of Tianjin but the company that
operated the chemical warehouse that blew up did not have a
licence to work with such dangerous materials for more than a
year.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the blasts
but the disaster has deepened public concern about safety
regulations.
China has struggled in recent years with incidents ranging
from mining disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping
has vowed that authorities should learn the lessons paid for
with blood.
The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's official
newspaper, said last week warehouse owner Tianjin Dongjiang Port
Ruihai International Logistics had operated without a licence to
work with dangerous chemicals because of an administrative
loophole.
Reuters could not verify that report but the company did not
have any form of certification, including a licence to handle
dangerous goods, between October 2014 and June 2015, according
to its records on the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) website.
The agency is one of many government departments that
regulate companies that operate with dangerous materials.
The Xinhua news agency said the company worked with
hazardous chemicals throughout that period, citing an
unidentified company official.
Yang's agency, the State Administration of Work Safety, said
on its website that in 2012 he signed a directive allowing
companies to function without a licence to operate dangerous
chemicals as long as they had a licence governing port
operations.
Yang, who was vice mayor of Tianjin, a city of 15 million
people until 2012, was not available for comment.
'AN ACCIDENT'
Ten people, including Ruihai head Yu Xuewei and deputy head
Dong Shexuan, were detained last Thursday, the official People's
Daily's reported on its Weibo microblog on Tuesday.
It has not been possible to reach the company since Thursday
but one of its workers defended its operations.
"This was purely an accident," the worker, Zhang Baoyan, who
said he was responsible for storing and handling, told Reuters
at the scene of the blast.
"The usual management is good and the systems are clear and
orderly."
The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's
10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the
evacuation of thousands of people after toxic chemicals were
detected in the air.
More than 700 people were injured and another 70, mostly
fire fighters, are still missing. The blasts devastated a large
industrial site and nearby residential areas.
The government has confirmed there was about 700 tons of the
deadly chemical sodium cyanide in the warehouse that blew up.
Displaced residents vented their frustration at the lack of
government transparency at a protest outside a 3-km (2-mile)
exclusion zone earlier on Tuesday.
"Chinese people really value safety," said a man surnamed
Zhu, whose flat was about a kilometre from the blast site. "Do
you think if we knew there were dangerous chemicals so near we
would have bought the apartment?"
Hundreds of people who lived near the blast site have
demanded that the government arrange compensation or buy back
their property..
Fitch Ratings said insurance losses from the explosions
could be material for Chinese insurance companies and
potentially exceed $1 billion-$1.5 billion.
Several dozen nurses and other medical workers carried white
flowers as they observed a period of silence outside a hospital
where the injured were being treated, one of several memorials
held on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Brenda Goh in
SHANGHAI and Michael Martina, Winni Zhou and Judy Hua in
BEIJING; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by
Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)