TIANJIN, China Aug 19 Chinese state media on
Wednesday appeared to convict executives of a company whose
chemical warehouse exploded last week killing 114 people of
slipshod practices at least, saying they used connections to
obtain fire safety and environmental approvals.
Public anger against the government has surged in the
northeastern port of Tianjin among residents of apartments near
the blasts who believed authorities neglected to properly police
the firm, Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International Logistics.
"My connections are with police and fire. When we needed a
fire inspection, I went to meet with officials at the Tianjin
port fire squad," Dong Shexuan, 34, deputy head of the company,
told the official Xinhua state news agency while he and other
executives were in police custody.
"I gave them ... the files and soon they gave me the
appraisal and took care of it."
Company executives interviewed by Xinhua could not be
reached for comment. Chinese state media often airs confessions
of those detained in high-profile criminal cases before they are
tried in court, a practice that rule of law advocates say
violates the rights of the accused to due process.
Xinhua said Dong did not mention any instances of bribery.
The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's
10th-busiest port forced the evacuation of thousands of people
after toxic chemicals were detected in the air. At least 10
people from the company have been detained.
China has struggled in recent years with accidents ranging
from mining disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping
has vowed that authorities should learn the lessons paid for
with blood.
Apartment buildings and a railway station were closer to the
warehouse than allowed by Chinese regulations dealing with the
storage of dangerous materials, state media has reported.
Hundreds of people who lived near the blast site have
demanded that the government arrange compensation or buy back
their damaged or destroyed property.
Dong said company officials shopped around for approvals
with different safety evaluation firms until they got the result
they desired. The first such firm said the warehouse was too
close to apartment buildings, he said.
China said on Tuesday it was investigating the head of its
work safety regulator, who for years allowed companies to
operate without a licence for dangerous chemicals.
The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's official
newspaper, said last week that Ruihai had operated without a
licence to work with dangerous chemicals because of an
administrative loophole, though Reuters could not verify that
report.
Tianjin mayor Huang Xingguo told reporters at a briefing
that all chemical companies would be required to relocate 25 km
(15 miles) from the port central Binhai district and that there
would be "zero-tolerance" for violations.
