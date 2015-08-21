* New fires break out at blast site in Tianjin
* Inspectors find safety hazards at 70 pct of Beijing
chemical firms
* Thousands of dead fish scooped from river near Tianjin
* Nationwide review of firms handling chemicals and
explosives
(Updates with new death toll)
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, Aug 21 Four new fires have broken out
at the site where two huge blasts last week killed 116 people,
Chinese state media reported Friday soon after officials said
safety hazards were found at almost 70 percent of firms handling
dangerous chemicals in Beijing.
The explosions in a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals
devastated an industrial park in the northeastern port city of
Tianjin late on Aug. 12. More than 700 people were injured and
thousands were evacuated because of the risk posed by chemicals
stored at the site.
The official Xinhua news agency said Friday rescue crews
were rushing to the site after four new fires broke out. It said
one of the "combustion points" was in a logistics site for
automobiles near last week's blasts.
The other three were within the central blast area, it said
without giving any explanation of the cause of the fires.
The news agency also said the death toll rose to 116 on
Friday from a previously reported 114, and 60 people were still
missing.
State authorities have confirmed that more than 700 tonnes
of the deadly chemical sodium cyanide were stored at the Tianjin
warehouse that blew up.
Nationwide inspections of facilities handling dangerous
chemicals and explosives were ordered by China's State Council
after the blasts last week.
More than 100 chemical firms across seven provinces have
been told to suspend operations or shut down due to safety
violations in the recent days, announcements by regional
governments show.
That includes 19 companies in Hubei province, 26 firms in
Anqing city in the southeastern province of Anhui, two in the
capital, Beijing, and 39 in Zhejiang province.
In Beijing alone, an inspection of 124 sites that stored
dangerous chemicals found hazards at 85 firms, Xinhua said late
on Thursday, citing Beijing's work safety bureau.
THOUSANDS OF DEAD FISH
The State Council said in a statement on Thursday that
advanced equipment and the best expertise must be used to
prevent major environmental incidents in the future.
Pictures taken by Reuters on Thursday showed workers
scooping thousands of dead fish out of the Haihe river near
Tianjin, a day after authorities had declared the city's
drinking water was safe.
Tianjin officials said the dead fish were caused by regular
seasonal low oxygen levels in the water and were not related to
the blasts.
Authorities however have also warned that cyanide levels in
waters around Tianjin port, the world's 10th-busiest and the
gateway to China's industrial north, had risen to as much as 277
times acceptable levels.
The blasts at Tianjin also prompted a nationwide review of
China's industrial safety record, which has struggled to keep
pace with the breakneck speed of China's economic growth.
China has struggled in recent years with incidents ranging
from mining disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping
has vowed that authorities should learn the lessons paid for
with blood.
Executives of Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International
Logistics, the firm whose warehouse exploded, have said they
used connections to obtain safety approvals. The site was found
to be too close to nearby homes. {ID:nL3N10U37W]
Inspectors carrying out the safety reviews in Beijing found
that security personnel at a branch of Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest refiner, were unfamiliar with how to handle an
oil tank fire, Xinhua said.
"Companies that fail our inspections will be ordered to
suspend operations, and their warehouses will be put under
24-hour surveillance," Xinhua quoted Qian Shan, vice-head of the
Beijing work safety bureau, as saying.
Despite the infractions found at the Sinopec branch, Xinhua
did not say that the facility would be shut.
Beijing has also suspended operations at firms that make or
deal in highly toxic chemicals and explosives from Aug. 17 to
Sept. 6 in preparation for a military parade and athletics
event, Xinhua said.
On Wednesday, three oil and gas firms close to residences
were told by authorities in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen
to halt operations.
(Additional Reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING and Sue-Lin
Wong and SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait and Ryan Woo)