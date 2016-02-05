BEIJING Feb 5 A total of 49 people have been
detained in connection with chemical blasts in the Chinese port
city of Tianjin last August that killed 165 people, the
government said in a report on Friday while putting losses at
more than $1 billion.
Anger over safety standards is growing in China, after three
decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining
disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping has vowed
that authorities will learn the lessons paid for with blood.
The government report on the Tianjin disaster, carried by
state media, blamed the ignition of hazardous materials which
had been improperly or illegally stored on site.
Police and prosecutors have detained 49 people, including 13
from Tianjin Ruihai International Logistics Co Ltd, who operated
the storage facility, as well as port, customs, work safety and
transport ministry officials, the report said.
It did not give details on what crimes exactly they are
suspected of.
However it said laws and regulations were widely flouted by
a series of departments, including police and environmental
protection agencies.
"Daily oversight and management were seriously lacking," it
added.
Reuters was unable to reach company representatives for
comment. The report recommended that Ruihai be closed down and
fined.
Firefighters in the northern port told Reuters in August
they believed spraying water after the first blast had
exacerbated the blaze.
But the report said that was not the case.
The government had previously announced that Ruihai had been
found to have been handling dangerous chemicals without a
licence.
Company executives had also told state media they made use
of their connections to get fire safety and environmental
approvals.
China's work safety chief was also sacked shortly after the
explosions and has been detained.
Total looses have been assessed at 6.87 billion yuan ($1.05
billion) and eight people are still missing, the report said.
Even six months after the disaster, authorities are
continuing to monitor for pollution, it added.
Tianjin is the 10th busiest port in the world, and is not
far from the capital, Beijing,
($1 = 6.5722 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Judy Hua;
Editing by Robert Birsel)