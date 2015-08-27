SHANGHAI Aug 27 Chinese police have arrested 12
people suspected of involvement in this month's massive
explosions in the city of Tianjin that killed 139 people and
devastated the port area, the state-run Xinhua news agency said
on Thursday.
Among those arrested were the chairman, vice-chairman and
three deputy general managers of the logistics company that had
been storing the chemicals that blew up, the agency said,
quoting police. It did not say who the rest were.
The news comes a day after China sacked the head of its work
safety regulator for suspected corruption.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)