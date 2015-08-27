* China accuses 11 of dereliction of duty or abuse of power
* Five officials of warehouse company among those held
* News comes a day after sacking of work safety regulator
chief
(Adds statement from Tianjin Port, updates death toll)
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 China has formally detained a
dozen people over explosions in the city of Tianjin this month
that killed at least 145 people, and has accused 11 officials
and port executives of dereliction of duty or abuse of power.
Anger over safety standards is growing in China, after three
decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining
disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping has vowed
that authorities will learn the lessons paid for with blood.
News of the detentions came a day after the ruling Communist
Party sacked the head of the work safety regulator, a former
vice mayor of Tianjin, for suspected corruption, but without
making an explicit link to the Aug. 12 chemical blasts.
The chairman, vice-chairman and three deputy general
managers of Tianjin Ruihai International Logistics Co Ltd, owner
of the warehouse that blew up, were among those who were
"criminally detained", the state-run Xinhua news agency said on
Thursday.
The agency said in an English-language report they had been
arrested. In China, criminal detention precedes arrest, which
happens only once police level formal charges.
Tianjin Port Holdings, the listed entity of the
port's main operator, said it understood from the Xinhua website
that its chairman, Zheng Qingyue, was being investigated for
dereliction of duty and its vice-chairman was temporarily taking
over his duties.
The company was operating normally, it said in a stock
exchange statement.
Separately, the state prosecutor said on its website an
investigation of the blasts had found officials from a range of
agencies to have been irresponsible, negligent and lax in the
supervision of Tianjin Ruihai.
Among these agencies were Tianjin's transport, land
resources, work safety and customs offices, besides state-owned
port companies.
It named 10 officials suspected of dereliction of duty and
one suspected of abuse of power.
The death toll from the blasts that flattened part of the
port, the world's 10th busiest, has risen to 145 with 28 people
still missing, the Tianjin government said on its Weibo social
media account.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)