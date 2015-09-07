(Updates with comment from mayor of Tianjin)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 7 An explosion shook a chemical
plant in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, state media said on
Monday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties in
a country on edge after blasts killed more than 160 people last
month.
The blast caused a fire and thick smoke to bellow from the
plant in Lishui city shortly before midnight, state radio said
on its official Weibo microblog.
Firefighters were on the scene and there were no immediate
reports of casualties.
Chemical plant blasts are relatively common in China. At
least five people died in an explosion at one in Shandong
province last week.
On Aug. 12, explosions at a warehouse storing dangerous
chemicals devastated an industrial park in the port city of
Tianjin, killing more than 160 people.
Tianjin mayor Huang Xingguo said the city would step up
controls on hazardous chemicals companies, according to media
reports on Monday.
Reviewing new rules on the sector at a weekend meeting,
Huang said priority would be given to strict standards on the
hazardous chemicals business to "better protect people's lives
and property", the Caixin news magazine reported.
The latest incident in Lishui will likely raise more
questions about safety standards in China, where industrial
accidents are all too common following three decades of fast
economic growth. A blast at an auto-parts factory killed 75
people a year ago.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Robert Birsel)