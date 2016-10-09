BEIJING Oct 9 Equipment at an oil refinery in
the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing caught fire and exploded on
Sunday, state media said, in the country's latest industrial
accident.
The explosion occurred at around 1:50 p.m. at the
Jinlingshihua Nanjing Refinery, a subsidiary of Sinopec Group,
the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that no casualties
had yet been reported.
Xinhua said fire fighters had been dispatched to battle the
flames and pictures carried by state media showed thick black
smoke rising into the sky above an industrial complex.
The blaze had been controlled and there was not currently a
secondary environmental or security risk, the company said on
its official microblog.
Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial plants
in China, and anger over lax standards is growing after three
decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining
disasters to factory fires.
China has vowed to improve safety at such facilities.
President Xi Jinping has said authorities would learn the
lessons paid for with blood after chemical blasts in the port
city of Tianjin on Aug. 12 last year killed more than 170
people.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Coco Li; Editing by Stephen
Coates)