SHANGHAI Aug 21 Safety hazards have been found
at almost 70 percent of firms handling dangerous chemicals
inspected in Beijing since two massive blasts killed 114 people
last week, including a branch of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec
Corp, state media reported.
An inspection of 124 sites that stored dangerous chemicals
in the Chinese capital found hazards at 85 firms, the official
Xinhua news agency said late on Thursday, citing Beijing's work
safety bureau.
Two of those firms were shut after inspectors found they did
not meet appropriate safety standards.
The inspections were ordered after two huge explosions
devastated an industrial park in the northeastern port city of
Tianjin late on Aug. 12. More than 700 people were injured and
thousands have been evacuated because of the risk posed by
chemicals stored at the site.
State authorities have confirmed that more than 700 tonnes
of the deadly chemical sodium cyanide were stored at the Tianjin
warehouse that blew up.
Inspectors found that security personnel at the Beijing
branch of Sinopec Corp were unfamiliar with how to
handle an oil tank fire, Xinhua said. Employees were also found
smoking in dormitories near the facility, it said.
"Companies that fail our inspections will be ordered to
suspend operations, and their warehouses will be put under
24-hour surveillance," Qian Shan, vice-head of the Beijing work
safety bureau, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.
Despite the infractions found at the Sinopec branch, Xinhua
did not say that the facility would be shut.
Beijing has also suspended operations at firms that make or
deal in highly toxic chemicals and explosives from Aug. 17 to
Sept. 6 in preparation for a military parade and athletics
event, Xinhua said.
The blasts at Tianjin, the world's 10th-busiest port and the
gateway to China's industrial northeast, prompted a nationwide
review of China's industrial safety record, which has struggled
to keep pace with the breakneck speed of economic growth.
China has struggled in recent years with incidents ranging
from mining disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping
has vowed that authorities should learn the lessons paid for
with blood.
Executives of Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International
Logistics, the firm whose warehouse exploded, have said they
used connections to obtain safety approvals. The site was found
to be too close to nearby homes. {ID:nL3N10U37W]
A nationwide inspection of facilities handling dangerous
chemicals and explosives was ordered by the State Council a week
ago. It said in a statement on Thursday that advanced equipment
and the best expertise needed to be used to prevent major
environmental incidents in the future.
Xinhua said more than 300 inspection teams in southwestern
Sichuan province had checked 1,258 chemical-related firms and
had ordered one company to stop production.
Northwestern Gansu province had also ordered chemical
companies with fire or explosion risks to suspend operations.
Marine authorities in the coastal city of Shanghai, China's
financial hub, are reviewing ships that transport dangerous
goods, it said.
On Wednesday, three oil and gas firms close to residences
were told by authorities in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen
to halt operations.
