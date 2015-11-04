SHANGHAI Nov 4 China has fired the president of
Tianjin Port Group and plans to prosecute him for dereliction of
duty, state media said on Wednesday, almost three months after
huge chemical blasts at the northern port managed by the firm
killed more than 160 people.
Anger over safety standards is growing in China, after three
decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining
disasters to factory fires, and President Xi Jinping has vowed
that authorities will learn the lessons paid for with blood.
Zheng Qingyue, who was chairman of the group's listed unit,
Tianjin Port Holdings, will also be removed from his
positions at the city's international trade and shipping service
centres, the Tianjin government said on its website.
It was not possible to reach Zheng for comment.
The People's Daily newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling
Communist Party, said Zheng, his assistant Li Hongfeng, and the
deputy chief of the firm's safety bureau, Zheng Shuguo, would
face criminal prosecution for dereliction of duty.
Officials at Tianjin, which is the 10th busiest port in the
world, and located not far from the capital, Beijing, had said
Zheng was being investigated.
The People's Daily said government investigations found the
port operator's management had neglected safety oversight
duties, and blamed it for poor regulation of Tianjin Ruihai
International Logistics Co Ltd, which had operated illegally and
violated safety rules.
Ruihai Logistics owned the warehouse where the explosions
took place, and was found to have been handling dangerous
chemicals without a licence. Company executives also told state
media they made use of their connections to get fire safety and
environmental approvals.
On Monday, China's state prosecutor said it had approved the
detention of the former head of the work safety regulator, who
was removed shortly after the explosions.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)