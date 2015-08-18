* Regional insurers to bear brunt of Tianjin claims
* Insurance losses could exceed $1 bln to $1.5 bln estimate
* Vehicle loss alone could be $300 mln -insurance body
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 Insurance claims from the
devastating explosions at the Chinese port of Tianjin last week
could exceed initial estimates and strain the finances of
regional insurers, credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse analysts estimated that total insurance losses
could amount to $1 billion to $1.5 billion, basing their
calculations on Chinese media reports, but Fitch said the bill
could be higher.
Local Chinese insurers are likely to bear the brunt of the
costs and it is unclear how much of their exposure will be
transferred to reinsurance companies.
"The high insurance penetration rate in this area could make
the blasts one of the most costly catastrophe claims for the
Chinese insurance sector in the past few years," Fitch said.
"Claims from the blasts are likely to undermine the
financial performance of some regional players and those
property and casualty insurers with high risk accumulation in
the affected areas."
It was too early to say how the credit strength of China's
insurance sector as a whole would be affected, it added.
If claims were to come in at the high end of the forecast,
it would represent more than 5 percent of aggregated shareholder
capital of the six leading insurers with exposure to Tianjin,
Fitch estimated.
PICC Property and Casualty Company, Ping An
Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, China
Pacific Property Insurance, China Continent Property
& Casualty Insurance, Sunshine Property & Casualty Insurance and
Taiping General Insurance are the most active insurers
in the region, Fitch said. They account for nearly 80 percent of
property and casualty premiums.
Property and casualty insurers in the region typically pass
on about 10-15 percent of risks to local and international
reinsurers, Fitch said.
China Reinsurance Group, which this month applied to carry
out an initial public offering, is the country's biggest
reinsurer, but other top spots in the market are occupied by
European players Swiss Re, Hannover Re,
Munich Re and Scor.
Reinsurance officials on Tuesday said it was too early to
comment on the likelihood or extent of claims their insurance
company clients might pass along.
"A potential participation (in the claims) is possible," a
Hannover Re spokeswoman said.
Zurich Insurance and Allianz are among
the foreign insurers who have received claims stemming from the
blasts on Wednesday, which killed more than 100 people and
destroyed or damaged about 10,000 cars at Tianjin, the world's
third-largest port by cargo volume.
The IUMI marine insurance body said that losses on motor
vehicles alone in Tianjin could amount to $300 million.
"Container losses are likely to be spread among many marine
cargo insurers but motor vehicle insurance is a specialist
sector and so that market is likely to be hit hard," said Nick
Derrick, chairman of the IUMI's cargo committee.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and David Goodman)