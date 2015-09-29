By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Sept 29 Contamination from chemicals is
likely to increase the cost to insurers of last month's blasts
in the Chinese port of Tianjin, costs which are already expected
to exceed $3 billion, insurance specialists say.
While Chinese insurers are likely to bear the brunt, global
insurers and reinsurers are also expected to set aside reserves
for the quarter ending in September to cover any payouts for the
Aug. 12 explosions, which killed more than 160 people.
Zurich Insurance said last week a $275 million
loss from Tianjin was partly responsible for the decision to
pull the plug on its 5.6 billion pound ($8.5 billion) bid for
rival RSA.
Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter has said so-called insured
losses from the blasts could be as much as $3.3 billion, based
on satellite images of how buildings, cargo, containers and
property around the port were hit.
However, its estimates do not include clean-up or
contamination costs.
While there have been no estimates of contamination costs
yet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said this month
it was increasing surveillance of food, drugs and medical
equipment shipped from Tianjin on or after Aug. 12.
"Marine surveyors appointed by clients are stating that
containerised goods from Tianjin are arriving at final
destinations with tainted smells," Nick Derrick, chairman of the
International Union of Marine Insurance's cargo committee, said.
He said the impact of dangerous chemicals would "add to the
final loss figure".
Specialists say an exclusion zone around the blast site is
making it harder to estimate the damage.
In addition to possible contamination of food and drugs, one
reinsurer said chemicals were likely to corrode cars outside the
immediate blast area. Another insurer said contamination damage
could extend to more insurance classes, such as aviation.
"The very large losses will come out of the big Chinese
commercial insurers, the second tier will come out of the Korean
and Japanese interests abroad, and then losses will come out of
the international commercial insurers who have insured the port
facilities and physical property," said John Butler, managing
partner at specialist insurance fund manager Twelve Capital.
Insured losses from the blasts are not, however, expected to
reach the $11 billion linked to floods in Thailand in 2011. But
insurance specialists said it could be several months before the
full extent of the Tianjin losses are known.
($1 = 0.6590 pounds)
