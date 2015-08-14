(Adds information, comments from Allianz)
HONG KONG Aug 14 The Chinese units of European
insurers Allianz and Zurich Insurance Group
said on Friday they received claims for unspecified damages from
customer companies in the northeast city of Tianjin after two
huge explosions in the port.
The pair said they are now assessing potential losses.
Zurich General Insurance Co (China) Ltd said in an email to
Reuters that it received claims from companies including those
operating in the property and cargo sectors. It didn't identify
the companies involved.
Allianz said in an emailed statement it is still assessing
its potential exposure to the blasts. "We can confirm that
Allianz China General Insurance has exposures in the areas of
property and marine clients," Allianz said, "however we are
unable to furnish any further details at the moment."
Chinese official investigators were still searching for
clues on Friday to identify what caused the explosions in an
industrial area at the port on Wednesday night.
