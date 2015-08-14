(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
TOKYO/BEIJING Aug 14 Several Japanese
automakers including Toyota Motor Corp reported damage
to cars and facilities after two huge explosions at the Chinese
port of Tianjin tore through an industrial area where toxic
chemicals and gas were stored.
The blasts in the city of Tianjin on Wednesday night killed
at least 50 people, including a dozen fire fighters, state media
said. About 700 people were injured.
Toyota said on Friday that the blasts broke windows at its
car assembly, logistics, and research and development
facilities. Operations had been closed for a week-long summer
holiday and no one was injured, it said.
But two workers at a dealership were hurt by broken glass,
and there had been reports of several injuries to employees
living in the surrounding area, including at a company
dormitory, Toyota said.
Some vehicles were "affected" by the explosion but Toyota
was still trying to find out the extent of the damage and the
number of vehicles involved, the company said.
"In our current view, the damage isn't that severe," a
Beijing-based Toyota spokesman said.
Toyota's factory, logistics and R&D facilities are jointly
run with China FAW Group Corporation. Guangzhou
Automobile Group Co Ltd has a stake in the
logistics centre.
Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, meanwhile,
said more than 100 cars exported from Japan and awaiting customs
clearance in a warehouse were damaged by broken windows. The
warehouse, which does not belong to Fuji Heavy, is located about
2 km (1.2 miles) from the blast site, it said.
Mazda Motor Corp said an unknown number of its cars
imported from Japan were also damaged, with peeling paint and
scratches. One nearby showroom closed its doors on Thursday
after its windows shattered, a spokesman said.
Among others, Honda Motor Co said it had seen no
impact on its motorcycle factory, owned jointly with Sundiro
Holding Co Ltd, and all dealerships in the area were
operating normally. Some showrooms were slightly affected but
the extent of damage was unknown, a local spokesman said.
Among Japanese retailers, Aeon Co said a mall about
2 km away with broken windows was closed on Friday.
"We want to reopen as soon as possible but we don't know
when that would be," a spokesman said. The company is assessing
the damage inside the building, he added.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd had ceiling damage
near the entrance of a department store about 4 km away, it
said. It was operating normally on Friday, a spokesman said.
Otsuka Holdings Co said a factory that makes the
Pocari Sweat sports drink 4 km away would be closed on Friday
and Saturday to confirm the site's safety.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Ritsuko Shimizu in TOKYO and
Jake Spring in BEIJING; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by
Dean Yates)