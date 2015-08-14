* Toyota says facilities near blast site damaged
* VW, Ford, others assessing damage to cars parked nearby
* Tianjin is China's largest auto import hub
(Recasts, adds details from automakers)
By Jake Spring and Maki Shiraki
BEIJING/TOKYO, Aug 14 Global automakers
including Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp
scrambled on Friday to assess damage to cars and
facilities after two massive explosions in the port city of
Tianjin, China's largest auto import hub.
The blasts that ripped through a warehouse storing volatile
chemicals in the northeastern city late on Wednesday were so
strong that they damaged buildings a few kilometres away.
French carmaker Renault SA said nearly 1,500 of
its imported cars stored in a warehouse at the port had been
burned while Toyota said the blasts broke windows at its car
assembly, logistics, and research buildings, which are jointly
run with China FAW Group Corporation.
Operations at the Toyota facilities had been closed for a
week-long summer holiday and no one was injured, but a spokesman
at Japan's biggest carmaker declined to say whether it could
resume production as normal from Monday.
"In our current view, the damage isn't that severe," a
China-based Toyota spokesman said.
Roughly 40 percent of cars imported to China pass through
Tianjin's port, or more than half a million units in 2014,
according to the official Xinhua news agency. China imported
372.4 billion yuan ($60.8 billion) in cars last year, official
data shows.
The blasts tore through an industrial area in the broader
Tianjin port, killing at least 54 people, including a dozen fire
fighters, state media said. About 700 people were injured.
Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said more
than 100 cars that were imported from Japan and were awaiting
customs clearance in a warehouse had been damaged by broken
windows. The warehouse, which does not belong to Fuji Heavy, is
about 2 km (1.2 miles) from the blast site, it said.
Volkswagen said that some of its imported cars were damaged
but did not know exactly how many had been affected. Photographs
from the scene showed rows of Beetles and other VW brand cars
badly scorched by the explosion.
"We have a task force in the area to find out more and which
is primarily concerned with the wellbeing of our employees," a
VW spokeswoman said.
Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota
also said they were checking their cars parked around the port.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Corp and Kia Motors
Corp had a total of 4,000 cars near the blast site
but did not have specific details on the extent of damage, the
companies said.
BMW AG said it has two vehicle distribution
centres near the port but the damage was unknown given the area
had been cordoned off by authorities.
Mazda Motor Corp said over 50 cars imported from
Japan were also damaged, with peeling paint and scratches. One
nearby showroom was shut on Thursday after its windows
shattered, it said.
Other Japanese businesses with a presence in Tianjin
including a mall owned by Aeon Co and an Isetan
Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd department store sustained
minor damage. Otsuka Holdings Co said a factory that
makes the Pocari Sweat sports drink would be closed on Friday
and Saturday as it assesses the site's safety.
Shipping giant Nippon Yusen KK said it could not
assess damage at a terminal it operates in Tianjin because the
area was off-limits, adding that a few workers sustained minor
injuries at an affiliated car distribution company, which was
also closed off.
($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom in BEIJING and
Maki Shiraki, Ritsuko Shimizu, Kentaro Hamada, Yuka Obayashi in
TOKYO, Tony Munroe in SEOUL, Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz in
FRANKFURT; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dean Yates, Paul
Tait and Kazunori Takada)