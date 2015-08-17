BEIJING Aug 17 About 600 of Mitsubishi Motors
Corp's imported cars may have been damaged from last
week's massive explosions in the Chinese port city of Tianjin
that killed more than 100 people, the automaker's China sales
subsidiary said.
The Japanese automaker has no means to confirm the damage as
the area surrounding the blast is closed off, Mitsubishi Motor
Sales (China) Co Ltd said in statement on its website on
Friday. The firm is already adjusting the allocation of imported
cars from the ports of Shanghai and Dalian to dealers to
minimize any impact on customers, it said.
The government is investigating the cause of the blast that
originated in a storage area for toxic chemicals. Renault SA
said that nearly 1,500 of its cars had been damaged,
while Volkswagen AG and many other global automakers
have yet to release figures on the damages.
Tianjin is China's largest auto import hub.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)