SHANGHAI Aug 13 A Chinese company that
specialises in handling dangerous goods and owns the Tianjin
port warehouse where two massive explosions killed dozens of
people violated packaging standards during a safety inspection
two years ago, the safety bureau said.
Of 4,325 containers owned by Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai
International Logistics that were checked, five failed the
inspection because packaging was sub-standard, the Tianjin
Maritime Safety Administration said.
A warehouse belonging to Ruihai Logistics has been
identified by the official Xinhua news agency as the site of the
explosions late on Wednesday that were so large, they were seen
by satellites in space.
The administration examined thousands of containers owned by
Ruihai Logistics, which describes itself as a
government-approved firm specialising in handling "dangerous
goods", and four other companies, according to a report posted
on the administration's website in January last year.
The report said it had inspected more than 14,000 containers
in total and found that 29 from the five firms had failed the
packaging checks, with the main problem being inappropriate
"danger" labelling.
The inspection report did not provide further details about
what was wrong with the packaging.
The state-backed China Daily newspaper said Ruihai Logistics
was a private company and that its manager had been detained by
police.
Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.
An official with Tianjin police declined to comment and referred
Reuters to the Binhai New District government. Calls to the
Binhai New District government were not answered.
According to a report by government environmental inspectors
in 2014, the facility was designed to store several dangerous
chemicals including sodium cyanide, classified as "extremely
harmful", as well as chemicals including explosives sodium
nitrate and potassium nitrate.
Phone numbers listed on the firm's website were disconnected
on Thursday and an email to the company went unanswered.
Founded in 2011 in the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone
section of Tianjin, Ruihai Logistics oversaw a
46,000-square-metre facility that housed warehouses for storing
and distributing hazardous materials, according to its website
which had become inaccessible by Thursday morning.
It said it handled one million tonnes of cargo annually and
has yearly revenues of at least 30 million yuan ($4.7 million).
The cause of Wednesday's blasts was unknown but industrial
accidents are not uncommon in China following three decades of
breakneck economic growth. A blast at an auto parts factory in
eastern China killed 75 people a year ago when a room filled
with metal dust exploded.
Xinhua said 1,000 firefighters and more than 140 fire
engines had struggled to contain the blaze at the warehouse.
"The volatility of the goods means the fire is especially
unpredictable and dangerous to approach," it said.
