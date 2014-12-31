BEIJING Dec 31 China's government has sacked
two senior officials and will prosecute 18 others following an
explosion in August at a car parts factory that killed 146, the
country's worst industrial accident this year, state media
reported.
A room filled with metal dust exploded in Jiangsu province
at the Kunshan Zhongrong factory that polished wheel hubs for
car makers, including General Motors Co.
Kunshan city's Communist Party boss Guan Aiguo and mayor Lu
Jun have been removed from their posts, while deputy provincial
governor Shi Heping has been given an administrative punishment,
Xinhua news agency said late on Tuesday.
The 18 people who will be prosecuted include Wu Chi-tao,
chairman of Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products Co. Ltd, the
company that owned the workshop, and the company's general
manager and a manager in charge of workplace safety, the news
agency said.
Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products will be closed and
authorities will seek the maximum fine possible for the company,
Xinhua added.
The death toll was originally put at 75, but later revised
up after dozens died of their injuries, the report said.
China has a poor record when it comes to workplace safety.
A fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeast province
of Jilin in June 2013 killed 120 people. The blaze was blamed on
poor management, a lack of government oversight and locked or
blocked exits.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert
Birsel)