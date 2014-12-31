(Updates with 17 dead in latest accident)
BEIJING Dec 31 China's government has sacked
two senior officials over an explosion at a car parts factory in
August that killed 146, the country's worst industrial accident
this year, state media reported.
In the latest industrial accident in a country with a poor
record when it comes to workplace safety, 17 people were killed
and 20 injured on Wednesday in explosions at a factory in the
southern city of Foshan, the Xinhua news agency reported.
In the August accident, a room filled with metal dust
exploded in Jiangsu province at the Kunshan Zhongrong factory
that polished wheel hubs for car makers, including General
Motors Co.
Kunshan city's Communist Party boss Guan Aiguo and mayor Lu
Jun have been removed from their posts, while deputy provincial
governor Shi Heping has been given an administrative punishment,
Xinhua news agency said late on Tuesday.
A total of 18 people will also be prosecuted, including Wu
Chi-tao, chairman of Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products Co. Ltd,
the company that owned the workshop, and the company's general
manager and a manager in charge of workplace safety, the news
agency said.
Kunshan Zhongrong Metal Products will be closed and
authorities will seek the maximum fine possible for the company,
Xinhua added.
The death toll was originally put at 75, but later revised
up after dozens died of their injuries, the report said.
The Southern Metropolitan Daily said the three blasts in
Foshan on Wednesday were likely caused by a welding accident
during maintenance work, and showed on its website several
bodies laid out on the ground.
A fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeast province
of Jilin in June 2013 killed 120 people. The blaze was blamed on
poor management, a lack of government oversight and locked or
blocked exits.
