BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
BEIJING Aug 17 Renault SA's car deliveries in China may dip in August and September after an explosion at the port in Tianjin burned 1,500 of the company's imported cars, a spokeswoman for Renault's joint venture in China said.
The automaker maintains its forecast for China deliveries in 2015, Caroline De Gezelle, a Beijing-based spokeswoman for Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, told Reuters. (Reporting by Jake Spring)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States