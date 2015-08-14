(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)
BEIJING Aug 14 Standard Chartered PLC
said on Friday its back office operations located near the site
of two huge explosions that killed over 50 people in China's
northeastern city of Tianjin have been suspended.
In an email sent to Reuters on Friday, the bank said Scope
International China Building, which houses its back-office
operations, is located in the affected area and operations have
been temporarily suspended.
It added, however, that contingency business operations have
been started and it expects limited impact on its clients.
The bank said over 1000 staff working at the site have been
accounted for but some were badly injured and are under
treatment in hospital.
Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where
toxic chemicals and gas were stored in Tianjin, killing at least
50 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by
Kazunori Takada)