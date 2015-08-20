SHANGHAI Aug 20 Three Chinese energy firms were
told by local authorities in China to halt operations, after
massive blasts at a warehouse in Tianjin last week raised public
concerns that some facilities storing hazardous materials are
too close to homes and schools.
The Tianjin port warehouse, which had stored about 700
tonnes of the deadly chemical sodium cyanide, was 600 metres
(656 yards) from the nearest housing estate. That was closer
than allowed by Chinese laws, state media says.
The government of the coastal city of Hangzhou has told
CNOOC Hangzhou Marketing Company to suspend its operations at a
facility currently storing at least 3,000 tonnes of gasoline and
diesel.
There are "safety risks", said the Hangzhou government on
its website on Wednesday.
No buildings were close to the site when the facility was
constructed in 1989, but homes and shops as well as a primary
school have sprung around it over the years, it said.
Warehouses of dangerous chemicals occupying an area
exceeding 500 square meters should be built at least 1,000
meters from public buildings and transportation facilities,
according to regulations published by the National Safety
Administration in 2001.
Housing sites have crept closer to industrial parks and
ports over the last decade as local governments, keen on the
higher taxes and rates, sold off such land to residential
developers, said Stuart Ross, head of industrial, China, at
property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.
In southeastern Shenzhen city, the local housing bureau said
it had asked two gas firms - Shenzhen Gas and Shenzhen City
Shenchanghongyuan Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company - to cease
operations by the end of August, adding that it planned to
relocate their depots.
While the housing authority said the firms fulfilled
government distance guidelines, it decided to shut their
operations as it wanted to draw lessons from the Tianjin
incident.
The gas storage facilities of the two companies are located
250 metres from a large residential area with a population of
30,000, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
Last week, the blasts in the northeastern city of Tianjin
damaged 17,000 apartments. The explosions killed 114 people.
