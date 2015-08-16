TOKYO Aug 16 Toyota Motor Corp. said
on Sunday it will not resume operations through Wednesday near
the Chinese port of Tianjin, where huge explosions last week
killed more than 100 people.
Wednesday's explosions came during holidays for the Japanese
carmaker, so there has been no impact so far on production at
its three lines near the affected area, Toyota said in a
statement.
"However, due to ongoing evacuation advisories, none of the
three lines at Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co Ltd will be (in)
operation from Aug. 17 through 19," Toyota said.
The company said it had no further information on damage or
injuries. It said Friday more than 50 of its employees were
injured in the explosions.
The death toll in the port city hit 112 on Sunday with 95
people still missing, the official Xinhua news agency said,
suggesting the toll could rise significantly.
Tianjin is the gateway to northeast China, though which
about 40 percent of China's imported cars enter the country.
