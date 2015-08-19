BEIJING Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp could
divert shipments from China's Tianjin port where operations have
been indefinitely disrupted after a massive explosion last week,
a senior Beijing-based company executive said on Wednesday.
Shanghai and Dalian ports should have enough capacity to
prevent a severe logistical problem for Toyota in the world's
biggest auto market, the executive said, as global carmakers
come to terms with the partial shutdown at China's main car
import terminal.
"Port of Tianjin will likely be unusable for a long while,
although I have no idea at the moment how long these disruptions
would last," the official told Reuters, declining to be named as
he was not authorised to speak with reporters.
"There are a lot of unknowns at this time."
A company spokesman in Japan confirmed Toyota was
considering rerouting cars to other ports.
Huge explosions ripped through Tianjin port on Aug 12,
killing at least 114 people. Investigators have not determined
the cause of the blasts at the world's 10th-largest port, the
gateway to China's industrial northeast.
It could take at least a couple of months for normal port
operations in Tianjin to resume, research firm IHS Automotive
said.
In addition to Toyota, automakers like Volkswagen AG
and BMW said they had made moves to switch
to Shanghai and other ports in the aftermath of the explosions.
Toyota's two final assembly plants near the port suspended
their operations from Monday to Wednesday, in part to assess the
damage from the blasts.
Toyota produced 432,340 vehicles at the two plants in
Tianjin last year, according to IHS. It estimated a production
loss of 2,200 cars per day as a result of the explosions.
The port accounts for about 40 percent of China's imported
cars, the research firm said.
(Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Beijing and Minami
Funakoshi in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)