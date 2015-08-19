* Toyota considering Shanghai, Dalian -exec
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring
BEIJING, Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp and
rival global automakers are looking to divert shipments to
Shanghai and other ports from Tianjin after massive explosions
last week disrupted operations indefinitely at China's largest
auto import hub.
Authorities have restricted access to areas affected by the
Aug. 12 blasts at a hazardous chemicals warehouse which killed
at least 114 people. Automakers are struggling to reach lots and
warehouses to assess damage and clear thousands of charred cars
to make facilities usable, though the port continues to operate.
On Wednesday, Renault SA and Subaru maker Fuji
Heavy Industries Ltd said they would re-route imports
to Shanghai, while Hyundai Motor Co said it would
send further shipments to Shanghai and Guangzhou.
Toyota is considering re-routing imports to Shanghai and
Dalian which have enough capacity to prevent any significant
logistical problems, a senior Beijing-based executive said.
"Port of Tianjin will likely be unusable for a long while,
although I have no idea at the moment how long these disruptions
would last," said the executive, who was not authorised to speak
with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
Toyota suspended its two final assembly lines near Tianjin
port on Monday to Wednesday, partly to assess any damage. It
made 432,340 cars at the plants last year, and is likely to lose
2,200 a day due to the blasts, said researcher IHS Automotive.
A Toyota spokesman in Japan said, without elaborating, that
the automaker was looking to re-route shipments to other ports.
SHANGHAI
Tianjin, regarded as a gateway to China's industrial
northeast, handles 40 percent of car imports in the world's
biggest auto market. But the explosions are likely to hamper
normal operations for at least a couple of months, said IHS.
On Monday, BMW AG said it would re-route shipments
to Shanghai, while Volkswagen AG opted for both
Shanghai and Guangzhou.
Shanghai's sole auto terminal could see a 10 percent rise in
car volume based on queries received since the Tianjin blast,
said a marketing official at Shanghai Haitong International
Automotive Terminal Co Ltd.
The port has an annual capacity of 2 million to 3 million
cars, said the official, who declined to be identified. Last
year, China imported 1.4 million cars, customs data showed.
"We're only a temporary solution to the difficulties in
Tianjin," the official said. "We can't be a substitute for
Tianjin. After this, Tianjin will definitely continue to hold on
to its dominant position."
