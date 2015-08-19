* Toyota extends halt in Tianjin operations until Sunday
* Toyota says not yet able to confirm assembly plants safe
* At least 67 Toyota employees hurt in last week's blasts
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday its operations near the Chinese port of Tianjin will
remain closed at least until Sunday, extending a suspension
originally set through Wednesday, due to safety concerns after
last week's deadly chemical explosions in the area.
Toyota also said Sichuan FAS Toyota Motor Co Ltd, a joint
venture, would close its Changchun plant in northeast China
through Friday because the port disaster had delayed custom
clearance of parts shipped from Japan. It will make up for lost
output by scheduling substitute production days.
Toyota, which operates two assembly lines near the Tianjin
port and another line in a different part of the city, said it
had not yet been able to confirm that the sites were safe. The
Chinese government has said there were about 700 tonnes of the
deadly chemical sodium cyanide in the warehouse that blew up.
"Since we have been unable to confirm the safety of the area
in the vicinity of the blast, we have decided to keep production
offline," the company said in an email.
Toyota will halt operations through Saturday and remains
unsure when they will resume, a company spokeswoman said. The
affected plants are usually closed on Sundays, she added.
Automakers are struggling to assess the long-term cost of
last week's massive explosions, which killed at least 114 people
and indefinitely disrupted operations at China's main car import
terminal. Toyota said at least 67 employees have been injured.
Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Subaru-maker
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd have moved to switch to
Shanghai and other ports.
Toyota is also likely to divert shipments to the Shanghai
and Dalian ports, a senior Beijing-based company executive said.
Before the blasts, the Tianjin port handled about 40 percent
of the country's imported cars, according to research firm IHS
Automotive.
A prolonged halt of operations in Tianjin can be potentially
costly for the world's second-biggest automaker, which produced
432,340 vehicles at the city's three assembly lines last year,
according to IHS. It estimated a production loss of 2,200 cars
per day as a result of the explosions.
This could hurt Toyota's sales in China, which have remained
robust even as rivals struggle. The Chinese auto market has been
shrinking on the country's slowing economic growth and a recent
stock market slump.
