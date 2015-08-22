TOKYO Aug 22 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday its operations near the Chinese port of Tianjin will remain shut at least through Wednesday due to safety concerns as fires continue to break out at the site of last week's deadly chemical explosions.

"We will only restart operations when we have been able to confirm the safety of our facilities and their surroundings, and when our employees feel that they can once again go to work in a safe environment," the company said in an email.

Toyota's Tianjin operations were originally set to be closed through Wednesday last week but that was then extended through Saturday.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; editing by David Clarke)