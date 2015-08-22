TOKYO Aug 22 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Saturday its operations near the Chinese port of Tianjin will
remain shut at least through Wednesday due to safety concerns as
fires continue to break out at the site of last week's deadly
chemical explosions.
"We will only restart operations when we have been able to
confirm the safety of our facilities and their surroundings, and
when our employees feel that they can once again go to work in a
safe environment," the company said in an email.
Toyota's Tianjin operations were originally set to be closed
through Wednesday last week but that was then extended through
Saturday.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; editing by David Clarke)