By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO Aug 22 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Saturday its operations near the Chinese port of Tianjin will
remain shut at least through Wednesday due to safety concerns as
fires continue to break out at the site of last week's deadly
chemical explosions.
"We will only restart operations when we have been able to
confirm the safety of our facilities and their surroundings, and
when our employees feel that they can once again go to work in a
safe environment," the company said in an email.
Toyota also said about 4,700 Toyota and Lexus vehicles were
damaged by the Tianjin disaster. It will not sell these cars,
which have dents and broken windows, it said.
The move to prolong the closure comes as continuing safety
hazards cast doubts on when operations can resume in the area.
Toyota's Tianjin operations were originally set to be closed
through Wednesday last week but that was then extended through
Saturday. The automaker operates two assembly
lines near the Tianjin port and another line in a different part
of the city.
Toyota also said Sichuan FAS Toyota Motor Co Ltd, a joint
venture, began operating its Changchun plant on Saturday as
planned to make up for lost output. The plant in northeast China
was closed through Friday because damages at the port had
delayed custom clearance of parts shipped from Japan.
(Editing by David Clarke)