BEIJING China's President Xi Jinping urged full efforts to rescue those injured in massive explosions caused by flammable goods at an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin late on Wednesday, which has killed 14 people and injured hundreds, state media said.

Xi demanded that authorities quickly control, and extinguish the fire, and "make full effort to rescue and treat the injured and ensure the safety of people and their property", China Central Television (CCTV) said on its official microblog.

