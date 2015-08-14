HONG KONG Aug 14 The Chinese unit of Zurich
Insurance Group said on Friday it has received reports
of damage from companies in the northeast city of Tianjin after
two huge explosions and it is assessing the potential losses.
The claims came from companies including those related to
the property and cargo sectors, Zurich General Insurance Co
(China) Ltd said in an email response to Reuters.
Investigators were still searching for clues on Friday to
identify what caused the explosions in an industrial area at the
port on Wednesday night.
(Reporting By Wiki Su and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Paul Tait)