BEIJING Oct 14 Hazardous chemical companies in
the Chinese port city of Tianjin will be moved to an industrial
zone far from the site of deadly warehouse explosions in August
in the city's development area, state media reported on
Wednesday.
The frequency of industrial accidents, and the explosions
that killed more than 160 people in Tianjin's Binhai New Area in
August, have raised questions about safety standards following
three decades of breakneck economic growth in China.
Firms handling dangerous chemicals will be relocated to the
Nangang Industrial Zone about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the
blast site and at least 10 kilometres from the nearest
residential area, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing
local officials.
Nangang aims to become a "world-class port and base for the
heavy chemical industry", Xinhua said.
"A third-party organisation will be authorised to enact and
release evaluation reports on the environment, safety and
ecology," the news agency said without giving further details.
Tianjin officials came under criticism in the wake of the
blasts, which flattened part of one of the world's busiest
ports.
Hundreds of residents had protested, demanding compensation
for apartment buildings that were closer to the warehouse than
allowed by Chinese regulations on the storage of dangerous
materials.
China's state prosecutor has said an investigation of the
blasts found officials from a range of agencies, including
Tianjin's transport, land resources, work safety and customs
offices, had been irresponsible, negligent and lax in the
supervision.
Chemical facilities explosions are relatively common in
China and blasts have killed people since the Tianjin disaster,
which spurred nationwide shutdowns and safety checks.
A blast occurred at a Tianjin alcohol materials warehouse on
Monday, although no casualties were initially reported.
