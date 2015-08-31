BEIJING Aug 31 People whose apartments were
damaged in explosions in the northeastern Chinese port city of
Tianjin can sell their homes to a group of property developers
or choose to have the government renovate them, the official
Xinhua news agency said.
Hundreds of residents had protested demanding compensation
in the wake of the blasts that killed at least 150 people at a
hazardous chemicals warehouse earlier in August.
Some apartment buildings were closer to the warehouse than
allowed by Chinese regulations dealing with the storage of
dangerous materials, and public anger surged among those who
believed authorities neglected to properly police the firm that
ran the facility, Tianjin Dongjiang Port Ruihai International
Logistics Co Ltd.
Several property developers said they had formed an alliance
to buy back homes from owners, Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the
housing administration in Tianjin's Binhai area.
The "alliance's repurchase price will be the higher of the
market price before the blast or the price at which residents
bought their homes", Xinhua said, adding that homeowners would
still be eligible for additional compensation.
An "independent third party agency" will determine the
pre-blast market price of the homes and the value of damaged
goods inside, Xinhua said. Those whose homes had not yet been
delivered by developers can opt for a "resettlement allowance".
When asked for a comment, China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's largest property developer, said only
homes not yet delivered to homeowners will be offered a buyback
while those that have already been delivered will only get free
renovation and compensation.
China Vanke had earlier said about 5,000 residential units
at three of its developments were affected by the blasts and
that it would work with the government to settle any
compensation for homeowners.
Thousands of people had been evacuated from around the blast
site in Tianjin as information emerged about the potentially
deadly chemicals stored at the warehouse.
Many residents in buildings close to the blasts had
expressed concern about potential long-term health effects,
though government officials had repeatedly said environmental
standards in the blast area were "basically guaranteed".
In a separate report, Xinhua said Chinese police had
punished 197 people for spreading "online rumours" about recent
incidents, including the Tianjin explosions, China's stock
market slump, and "seditious" comments about upcoming 70-year
commemorations of the end of World War Two.
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in HONG KONG; Reporting by
Michael Martina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)