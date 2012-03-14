SHANGHAI, March 14 The Shanghai Stock
Exchange (SSE) plans to extend the trading session and lower the
threshold for block trades in a bid to encourage transactions of
large blocks of securities and drive innovation.
The move would also "benefit the real economy, financial
institutions and investors", the SSE said in a statement of the
new trading rules published on its website soliciting opinions
from members.
Unlike open bidding of exchange-traded securities, a block
trade is a non-competitive, privately-negotiated transaction
executed outside electronic markets and is perceived to be a
useful measure for analysts to assess where institutional
investors are pricing a stock.
SSE said it plans to add a four-hour period for block trades
between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. every trading day. Currently, block
deals are allowed only between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The threshold for block trades will be lowered, with the
minimum quantity requirements for stock trades slashed to
100,000 shares or 600,000 yuan from 500,000 shares or 3 million
yuan. Minimum requirements for bond and fund deals will also be
reduced.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris
Lewis)