BEIJING, April 17 A Chinese-American venture
capitalist known for his controversial blogs has been released
on bail after nearly eight months in detention because of a
"serious illness", Beijing police said amid a crackdown on
online dissent.
Charles Xue, also known as Xue Manzi, was detained in August
on a charge of visiting prostitutes, an accusation that
activists said stemmed from China's efforts to rein in social
media.
China's crackdown on online "rumour-mongering" is widely
seen as a tool to halt criticism of the ruling Communist Party
and has chilled political discourse, with high-profile bloggers
saying they have reined in sensitive posts for fear of
detention.
The government says the crackdown is necessary to preserve
social stability.
Xue was released on bail because he was sick, Beijing police
said on its official microblog. State television showed Xue on
television on Wednesday night confessing to his crime, saying he
was extremely sorry to his wife and children.
"(I) have committed a crime, have confessed and have
repented," Xue said on state television.
Xue's lawyer, Qi Xiaohong, declined to comment, telling
Reuters "it was not convenient for her to speak". Xue could not
be reached for comment.
In September, Xue, who had 12 million followers on Weibo,
appeared on state TV in handcuffs to apologise, saying that
"freedom of speech cannot override the law".
China adopted tough measures to crack down on online rumours
last year. People will be charged with defamation if posts that
contain rumours are visited by 5,000 internet users or reposted
more than 500 times, according to a judicial interpretation
issued by China's top court and prosecutor. That rule could lead
to three years in jail.
Online rumours are particularly pervasive in China, where
traditional media is heavily regulated by the government and
public trust in the media is low.
In a separate case, a court jailed popular microblogger Qin
Zhihui for three years on Thursday on charges of defamation and
affray after he confessed to spreading rumours about the Chinese
government, Xinhua state news agency said.
Qin had invented a story that the Chinese government gave
200 million yuan ($32.5 million) in compensation to the family
of a foreign passenger killed in a high-speed train crash in
2011, Xinhua said. He also told false stories about a popular
television starlet and other celebrities, according to Xinhua.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)