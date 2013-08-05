SHANGHAI Aug 5 BMW's China joint
venture will recall 143,215 vehicles due to a problem related to
their electric power steering system, the country's quality
watchdog said on Monday.
BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd will recall some of its
5-series cars produced between 2009 and 2012, according to the
website of China's General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.
The announcement comes a week after the German luxury
carmaker failed to win approval from China's environment
ministry for a plan to expand one of its plants in the country.
The ministry said it had sent back the application, citing
inadequate wastewater analysis and the plan's failure to meet
the government's anti-pollution targets.
Foreign luxury car brands have also been put under the
spotlight by state media, which criticised the carmakers for
setting prices too high in China.
Xinhua news agency said last week that foreign carmakers are
reaping exorbitant profits by selling imported luxury cars in
China and should face an anti-trust investigation. Volkswagen's
luxury division Audi said vehicle prices in China
were comparable to other countries once taxes and other factors
were taken into account.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)