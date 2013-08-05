SHANGHAI Aug 5 BMW's China joint venture will recall 143,215 vehicles due to a problem related to their electric power steering system, the country's quality watchdog said on Monday.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd will recall some of its 5-series cars produced between 2009 and 2012, according to the website of China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The announcement comes a week after the German luxury carmaker failed to win approval from China's environment ministry for a plan to expand one of its plants in the country. The ministry said it had sent back the application, citing inadequate wastewater analysis and the plan's failure to meet the government's anti-pollution targets.

Foreign luxury car brands have also been put under the spotlight by state media, which criticised the carmakers for setting prices too high in China.

Xinhua news agency said last week that foreign carmakers are reaping exorbitant profits by selling imported luxury cars in China and should face an anti-trust investigation. Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said vehicle prices in China were comparable to other countries once taxes and other factors were taken into account. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)