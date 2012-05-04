HONG KONG May 4 In late February, tee-totalling
Hong Kong-based developer Allan Zeman was toasting Bo Xilai and
the Chongqing government with tea and water as they wooed him to
pump money into the city.
Now the future of investment in China's biggest municipality
is under a cloud. The ambitious Bo was stripped of his post as
Communist Party chief days after he and Zeman shared a spicy
Sichuan hotpot with a handful of executives in a Macau
delegation at a five-star hotel in the city.
Still, Zeman, known as "Mr. Lan Kwai Fong" for pioneering
Hong Kong's best-known bar and restaurant district, is pushing
ahead to develop a $250 million entertainment district in
Chongqing, part of a billion-dollar fund due to launch this
year.
"It's actually a good opportunity," Zeman said in an
interview, decked in his regular clothes of a black
mandarin-collared jacket and open-necked white shirt. "Yes,
there's a hiccup because of what's happened. But it's a good
time because you can do decent deals."
Zeman, who made his first fortune from women's sweaters, has
gone on to take roles as diverse as movie producer, theme-park
chairman, hotel developer and vice chairman of casino Wynn Macau
.
He is due to travel to Chongqing this month to select a site
for a 70,000-square-metre food, beverage and retail project. He
is trying to secure land for an adjacent office tower.
The bar district he pioneered in Hong Kong grew from a
single restaurant, California, in 1983. It's now a lively and
high-priced cluster of watering holes where Chinese tourists
often pose for a photo by the Lan Kwai Fong sign.
Zeman's Lan Kwai Fong Holdings, which is privately held,
sees Chongqing as part of an ambitious attempt to expand in
China. The company opened a Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district
in Chengdu in December 2010. It's already developing another on
Hainan Island, part of a project with golf-course developer
Mission Hills China.
Zeman, 63, is planning Lan Kwai Fong areas in four cities:
Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ningbo and Qingdao. The fund he expects to
launch will seek $500 million in capital from pension funds and
wealthy individuals and use bank lending to bring the total to
$1 billion.
The fund will be a club vehicle, a structure which allows
for a small number of investors, with a five-year lifespan. It
would then seek an initial public offering or a private sale.
Bo took Zeman and the Macau delegation to a vast auditorium
for one of the propaganda-driven "red-song" concerts Bo loved to
hold.
Zeman said Bo seemed relaxed, even though the scandal that
led to his ouster was building. Bo took time to take snapshots
and shake hands with locals and government officials expressed
support.
Under Bo, sprawling Chongqing used its position on the
Yangtze river to become the gateway to China's west, attracting
$10 billion in overseas capital in 2010 alone.
Bo's sudden removal and the police investigation into
suspicions that his wife murdered British businessman Neil
Heywood have triggered an investigation by authorities into the
city's finances and Bo's leadership.
Thomas Lam, head of China research at property brokerage
Knight Frank, believes the scandal will have a chilling effect,
causing home prices to fall 10 to 15 percent in Chongqing and
Hong Kong developers to slow down the rate of investment.
But retail rents continue to rise, as overseas chains expand
across China, taking advantage of rising disposable income. Lam
expects a 5 percent rise in Chongqing retail rents this year.
Chongqing officials have discreetly reached out to Hong Kong
investors such as Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa
and Shui On Land with an eye to selling
distressed property projects.
"Obviously they will go through kind of a rough patch," he
said. "In the end of the day, if things got very bad, Beijing
would step in and bail them out."
Zeman, who converted from Canadian to Chinese citizenship in
2008, said property landlords tend to outlast the officials they
work with.
"For my side, I have no fear," he said. "There are people
that would be worried, and they are people who do not understand
China very well."
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in HONG KONG; Editing
by Neil Fullick)