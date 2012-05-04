HONG KONG May 4 In late February, tee-totalling Hong Kong-based developer Allan Zeman was toasting Bo Xilai and the Chongqing government with tea and water as they wooed him to pump money into the city.

Now the future of investment in China's biggest municipality is under a cloud. The ambitious Bo was stripped of his post as Communist Party chief days after he and Zeman shared a spicy Sichuan hotpot with a handful of executives in a Macau delegation at a five-star hotel in the city.

Still, Zeman, known as "Mr. Lan Kwai Fong" for pioneering Hong Kong's best-known bar and restaurant district, is pushing ahead to develop a $250 million entertainment district in Chongqing, part of a billion-dollar fund due to launch this year.

"It's actually a good opportunity," Zeman said in an interview, decked in his regular clothes of a black mandarin-collared jacket and open-necked white shirt. "Yes, there's a hiccup because of what's happened. But it's a good time because you can do decent deals."

Zeman, who made his first fortune from women's sweaters, has gone on to take roles as diverse as movie producer, theme-park chairman, hotel developer and vice chairman of casino Wynn Macau .

He is due to travel to Chongqing this month to select a site for a 70,000-square-metre food, beverage and retail project. He is trying to secure land for an adjacent office tower.

The bar district he pioneered in Hong Kong grew from a single restaurant, California, in 1983. It's now a lively and high-priced cluster of watering holes where Chinese tourists often pose for a photo by the Lan Kwai Fong sign.

Zeman's Lan Kwai Fong Holdings, which is privately held, sees Chongqing as part of an ambitious attempt to expand in China. The company opened a Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district in Chengdu in December 2010. It's already developing another on Hainan Island, part of a project with golf-course developer Mission Hills China.

Zeman, 63, is planning Lan Kwai Fong areas in four cities: Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ningbo and Qingdao. The fund he expects to launch will seek $500 million in capital from pension funds and wealthy individuals and use bank lending to bring the total to $1 billion.

The fund will be a club vehicle, a structure which allows for a small number of investors, with a five-year lifespan. It would then seek an initial public offering or a private sale.

Bo took Zeman and the Macau delegation to a vast auditorium for one of the propaganda-driven "red-song" concerts Bo loved to hold.

Zeman said Bo seemed relaxed, even though the scandal that led to his ouster was building. Bo took time to take snapshots and shake hands with locals and government officials expressed support.

Under Bo, sprawling Chongqing used its position on the Yangtze river to become the gateway to China's west, attracting $10 billion in overseas capital in 2010 alone.

Bo's sudden removal and the police investigation into suspicions that his wife murdered British businessman Neil Heywood have triggered an investigation by authorities into the city's finances and Bo's leadership.

Thomas Lam, head of China research at property brokerage Knight Frank, believes the scandal will have a chilling effect, causing home prices to fall 10 to 15 percent in Chongqing and Hong Kong developers to slow down the rate of investment.

But retail rents continue to rise, as overseas chains expand across China, taking advantage of rising disposable income. Lam expects a 5 percent rise in Chongqing retail rents this year.

Chongqing officials have discreetly reached out to Hong Kong investors such as Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa and Shui On Land with an eye to selling distressed property projects.

"Obviously they will go through kind of a rough patch," he said. "In the end of the day, if things got very bad, Beijing would step in and bail them out."

Zeman, who converted from Canadian to Chinese citizenship in 2008, said property landlords tend to outlast the officials they work with.

"For my side, I have no fear," he said. "There are people that would be worried, and they are people who do not understand China very well." (Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in HONG KONG; Editing by Neil Fullick)