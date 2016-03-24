(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BOAO, China, March 24 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said on Thursday that the government would move to ease tax and
paperwork burdens on companies, but added that the country is
inexperienced in implementing such reforms and there would be
challenges.
Li was speaking at a forum in Boao on the southern Chinese
island of Hainan.
Li repeated previous statements that the country hopes to
cut taxes by 500 billion yuan ($76.77 billion) in 2016 and
promote reforms to the value-added-tax (VAT) system.
He also reiterated that China would not devalue the yuan
exchange rate to boost exports as it would not help Chinese
firms become more competitive, adding that the government would
continue to reduce overcapacity in steel, coal and other sectors
while helping develop smaller private enterprises.
He said China will "use market tools" to create new job
opportunities to offset the impact of jobs destroyed by
industrial overcapacity reductions.
($1 = 6.5131 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)