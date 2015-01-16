SHANGHAI More than 20 people are missing after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River in China's eastern Jiangsu Province on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday quoting local authorities.

Seven or eight foreigners working on the boat, including citizens of Singapore and Japan, were among the missing, it said. A French citizen may also be among the missing.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, said the tug boat that its subsidiary, Jurong Marine Services Pte Ltd, had planned to charter sank during a sea trial. Three of the company's employees were on board.

Sembcorp Marine is part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd, an industrial conglomerate with Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings being the biggest shareholder.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua said. Three people had been rescued and a search and rescue mission is underway.

