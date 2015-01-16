SHANGHAI Jan 16 More than 20 people are missing
after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River in China's eastern
Jiangsu Province on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday quoting local authorities.
Seven or eight foreigners working on the boat, including
citizens of Singapore and Japan, were among the missing, it
said. A French citizen may also be among the missing.
The tug was on a trial voyage when the accident happened on
Thursday afternoon, Xinhua said. Three people had been rescued
and a search and rescue mission is underway.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)