(Adds Sembcorp Marine's statement, background, paragraphs 3-4)
SHANGHAI Jan 16 More than 20 people are missing
after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River in China's eastern
Jiangsu Province on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday quoting local authorities.
Seven or eight foreigners working on the boat, including
citizens of Singapore and Japan, were among the missing, it
said. A French citizen may also be among the missing.
Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a Singapore-based
shipbuilder, said the tug boat that its subsidiary, Jurong
Marine Services Pte Ltd, had planned to charter sank during a
sea trial. Three of the company's employees were on board.
Sembcorp Marine is part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd
, an industrial conglomerate with Singapore's state
investor Temasek Holdings being the biggest shareholder.
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua said.
Three people had been rescued and a search and rescue mission is
underway.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Rujun Shen
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Paul Tait)