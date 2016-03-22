(Repeats to add bank RIC with no other changes)
SHANGHAI, March 22 State-owned Bank of China
said it has extended $56.3 billion worth of
loans to fund 188 overseas acquisition deals by Chinese
companies in the past six years, highlighting how local firms
are seeking inroads into overseas markets as growth slows at
home.
The deals funded by Bank of China, one of the country's Big
Four state banks, included those in industries ranging from
electronics, infrastructure, commerce and leasing, it said in a
statement posted on its website on Monday.
The bank also signed loan contracts worth $9.7 billion
during the 2009-2015 period to aid Chinese exporters, and $82.6
billion worth of lending to finance Chinese companies' overseas
operations.
Chinese companies, backed by state lenders, have been
aggressively snapping up assets overseas. The purchases are
partly being driven by slowing growth at home.
In the latest example, China's acquisitive insurer Anbang is
engaged in a bidding war with Marriott International Inc
for control of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc
.
Bank of China also said that during the 2015-2017 period,
the lender aims to provide $100 billion worth of loans to fund
China's so-called "One Belt, One Road" strategy, an initiative
that envisions building a network of land, sea and air routes
that will open new trade links and markets for Chinese firms.
China's firms have been snapping up assets as part of the
One Belt One Road project launched in 2013, undertaking a record
19 global infrastructure deals worth $6.8 billion in 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
